Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.70 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €145.96 ($165.86).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €165.40 ($187.95) on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is €154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

