Baader Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €148.70 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €145.96 ($165.86).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €165.40 ($187.95) on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($193.52). The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is €154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is €132.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

