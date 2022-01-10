Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.14 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.39.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.