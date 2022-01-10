Band Protocol Market Cap Tops $174.51 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $174.51 million and approximately $41.10 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.96 or 0.00012107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00065024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

