Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,543,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,542,551 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $21,332,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

