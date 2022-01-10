Bank of America Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Underperform

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $50.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $2,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.