Bank of America Lowers The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $475.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $490.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.24.

NYSE:GS opened at $397.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.42. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after acquiring an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after buying an additional 160,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

