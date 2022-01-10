Bank of The West Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 184,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of MS opened at $104.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

