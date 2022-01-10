Bank of The West Has $10.78 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of The West raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $278.23 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

