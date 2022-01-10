Bank of The West Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

