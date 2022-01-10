Bank of The West Has $39.63 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,908.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,789.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

