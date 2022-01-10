Bank of The West Purchases 1,332 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank of The West grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 45.1% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $211.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.47 and a 200-day moving average of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

