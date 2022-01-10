Bank of The West Reduces Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 68.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $397.10 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $276.00 and a one year high of $422.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

