Bank of The West Sells 1,461 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $468.10 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $468.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.