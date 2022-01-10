Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $273.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.90 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $266.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $50.84. 445,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $51.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

