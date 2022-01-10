Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.37

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.37 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after buying an additional 777,477 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 55.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.