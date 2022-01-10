Bao Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.89 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $93,848.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.43 or 0.07505392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,940.04 or 1.00106069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

