Barclays Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $119.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.79.

Shares of ALL opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allstate has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Allstate by 117,603.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

