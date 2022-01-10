Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

