Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €123.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €95.60 ($108.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($109.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

