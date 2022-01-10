Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) Short Interest Update

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 7,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

BODY stock opened at 2.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 3.04. Beachbody has a 52-week low of 1.98 and a 52-week high of 18.20.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Beachbody will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

