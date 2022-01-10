Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,974 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 76.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,600. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.