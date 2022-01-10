Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $10,543,900 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.