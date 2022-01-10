Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,401 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.15.

ILMN traded down $19.18 on Monday, reaching $351.18. 8,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,188. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

