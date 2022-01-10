Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Booking by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,761.67.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $65.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,369.57. 6,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,560. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,343.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,308.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 265.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.