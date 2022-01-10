Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24,260 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 48.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its holdings in Ciena by 150.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,120. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

