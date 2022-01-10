Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $14.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 172,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 93,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.