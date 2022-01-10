Belt (BELT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.64 or 0.07332861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.40 or 1.00094094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

