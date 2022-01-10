BENQI Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $35.33 million and $33.97 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00057787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00083591 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.52 or 0.07364576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,940.08 or 0.99951722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00070293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars.

