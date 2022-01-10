Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 325 ($4.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 340 ($4.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.72) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.57 ($4.36).

Shares of LON TEG opened at GBX 254.25 ($3.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £173.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of GBX 195.50 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 284 ($3.83). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 254.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Julie Mary Sneddon acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £82,800 ($111,575.26).

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

