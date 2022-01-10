Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for C&C Group (LON:CCR)

C&C Group (LON:CCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 292 ($3.93) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCR. Barclays raised shares of C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 280 ($3.77) in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday.

CCR opened at GBX 236 ($3.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.02. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £927.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

