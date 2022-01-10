Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $9.62 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter worth $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.