Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRY. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

BRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 203,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,152. The company has a market cap of $700.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berry by 105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Berry by 35.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 184,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Berry by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

