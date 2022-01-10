BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $693,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,739 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $66.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

