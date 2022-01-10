BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $153.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.