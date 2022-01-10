BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

