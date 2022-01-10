Binemon Hits Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $8.34 million and $3.93 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.71 or 0.07359044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.55 or 0.99921680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

