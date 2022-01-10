BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.25 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.