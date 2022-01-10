BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. The stock had previously closed at $84.25, but opened at $88.00. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $85.36, with a volume of 17,103 shares.

BMRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $828,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

