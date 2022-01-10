BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 4.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.00 and last traded at $221.87. 78,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,378,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.84.
Several analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.28.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
