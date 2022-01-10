BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 4.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.00 and last traded at $221.87. 78,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,378,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

