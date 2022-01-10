Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Gap Down to $5.80

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $5.50. Bird Global shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 1,168 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bird Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

