Bitcoin Gold Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $630.96 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.03 or 0.00085786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00340319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00134554 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

