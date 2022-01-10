BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $809,903.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $809,903.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00338361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00127277 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00082415 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,746,439,885 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

