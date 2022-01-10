BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of BB stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 291.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in BlackBerry by 182.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,146,767 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at about $13,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

