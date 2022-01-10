BlackRock Inc. Acquires 178,344 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $13,540,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $540.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $536.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $538.16 and its 200-day moving average is $476.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

