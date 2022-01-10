BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,873,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

ISRG stock opened at $324.29 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

