BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,805,713 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 885,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.17% of American Express worth $8,008,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $174.38 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

