Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of BLDE opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

