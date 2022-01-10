bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of BLUE opened at $9.55 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $669.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in bluebird bio by 12.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

