Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.