Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $74.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $108,435.64 and approximately $74.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,546,026 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

